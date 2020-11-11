Spartanburg County Foundation Grants $20,000 to Bringing Back the Burg Small Business Fund

In support of OneSpartanburg and the Bringing Back the Burg Small Business Fund, The Spartanburg County Foundation has announced a $20,000 grant towards preserving local jobs and investing in the sustainability of Spartanburg County’s racially diverse small businesses.

The Bringing Back the Burg Fund is designed to financially assist qualifying small businesses through low interest and forgivable loans.

The $20,000 funding will be granted from the Spartanburg County Disaster Relief Fund, a fund held at The Spartanburg County Foundation focused on providing relief, recovery, and rebuilding assistance to Spartanburg County nonprofits serving residents affected by natural and/or manmade disasters, including COVID-19.

In 2020, the Spartanburg County Disaster Relief Fund has granted a total of $67,000 to 12 Spartanburg County nonprofit organizations.

“The Spartanburg County Foundation is committed to improving the lives of all Spartanburg County residents,” said Troy Hanna, President and CEO of The Spartanburg County Foundation. “Investing in our community and providing resources to help local businesses is one way to ensure Spartanburg remains strong despite these unprecedented circumstances.”

To view all of the Foundation’s grant opportunities and to access online applications, visit spcf.org/grants-and-scholarships/.

To learn more about Bringing Back the Burg and Spartanburg’s COVID-19 recovery effort, visit onespartanburginc.com/bringingbacktheburg.