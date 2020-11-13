Spartanburg Philharmonic Holiday Concert Spotlights Vibrant Local Arts Scene

Spartanburg Philharmonic has announced a partnership with multiple arts organizations and local music makers to present a one-of-a-kind family concert on Nov. 28.

‘Burg Bound: A Stay-At-Home Holiday Concert premiers online on November 28 at 7:00 pm while families gather at home for the start of the holiday season. Viewers will enjoy cheerful and inspiring classics such as Greensleeves and Twelve Days of Christmas along with special presentations in partnerships with Ballet Spartanburg and the Spartanburg Little Theatre.

‘Burg Bound is the second online concert presented by the Spartanburg Philharmonic during their 2020-2021 season. For Music Director Stefan Sanders, presenting digital programs during the coronavirus pandemic is a fundamental part of staying connected to the community. “The Spartanburg Philharmonic has a deep commitment to our musicians and allowing them to showcase their artistry and talent. Spartanburg has a lot of great music and a wonderful legacy of art and culture that we love to celebrate and continue to be a part of; it’s something that our community deeply, deeply values.”

While audiences must wait another season to experience the Spartanburg Philharmonic perform The Nutcracker in partnership with Ballet Spartanburg. Both organizations are delighted to give audiences a preview of what to expect next season with the well-known Nutcracker Pas de Deux as part of ‘Burg Bound. Ballet Spartanburg company dancers Carrie Preus and Brenton Taft beautifully portray the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier in the classic ballet scene.

Ballet Spartanburg Artistic Director, Carlos Agudelo, is delighted to be able to share a bit of the ballet’s holiday magic with audiences at home. “We are very excited to be a part of this holiday concert featuring the beauty and talent of Spartanburg’s musicians, artists, and dancers,” says Agudelo. “We are pleased to present a scene from our beloved Nutcracker, and we look forward to next year when we can come together for a live production of the full ballet.”

Families will also enjoy a special presentation of the classic story Twas The Night Before Christmas narrated by Dr. Russell Booker. Scenes will also be brought to life by the Spartanburg Little Theater. In keeping with the “At Home” theme, and in consideration of social distancing, each vignette will be performed in the actors’ homes, allowing home-viewers a new opportunity to engage with the arts in an entirely new way.

“We at the Spartanburg Little Theatre and Spartanburg Youth Theatre could not think of a better way to celebrate our 75th anniversary than to join our talented friends in the Spartanburg creative community for this unexpected and unique holiday celebration, shares Jay Coffman, SLT Executive Artistic Director. “We are so grateful for the opportunity to bring some laughter and levity to the season and to help shine a spotlight on the many dynamic, vibrant, and resilient arts organizations that make Spartanburg home.”

However, families at home will not be the only ones to enjoy this beloved Christmas tale. Together with Hub City Books, the Spartanburg Philharmonic will be providing a copy of Twas the Night Before Christmas to first-grade students at Mary H. Wright, Cleveland Academy, E.P. Todd, and Drayton Mills Elementary schools. Along with the book, each student will receive access to the Spartanburg Philharmonic and Spartanburg Little Theatre’s presentation of the story, providing them a new way to experience literature, music, and theatre in an imaginative and enriching new way.

After a similar partnership during the 2019 holiday season, Anne Waters, Executive Director of Hub City Writers Project, immediately jumped on board to renew the collaboration, saying, “We are thrilled to again be partnering with the Spartanburg Philharmonic to distribute books to children. All of our arts organizations enrich our community immeasurably, and our support of one another is more important than ever.”

In addition to partnering with the Spartanburg Little Theatre and Ballet Spartanburg, the Spartanburg Philharmonic also looked for another way to highlight Spartanburg by inviting vocalists and musicians in the community to perform with the orchestra. Soloists include Simone Mack-Orr performing Silent Night, 12-year old Mark Coolidge singing Frosty the Snowman and Gesù Bambino, and Kristin Scott Benson performing Ashokan Farewell on the banjo – all providing a new spin on classic symphony pieces. The result, an incredible concert that is both of the ‘Burg and In The Burg.

‘Burg Bound: A Stay-At-Home Holiday Concert premieres online November 28th at 7:00 pm and will be available thru December 31st. The Spartanburg Philharmonic invites all families to make this virtual concert a part of the holiday tradition this year. Viewers can access the concert with a single household pass for $30 or as part of an At-Home Membership, which gives families access to all the Philharmonic’s online programs and video extras.

To purchase, go to SpartanburgPhilharmonic.org/watch or call 864-278-9671.