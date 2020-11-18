Unite to Fight COVID This Friday at Fluor Field

All three of Greenville’s professional sports teams have united in an effort to increase donations of convalescent plasma from those who’ve tested positive for COVID.

The Greenville Drive, Triumph and Swamp Rabbits are joining forces for a blood drive on Friday, November 20, that can truly help save lives. The blood drive takes place from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm at Fluor Field’s Front Porch (945 South Main Street, Greenville, SC).

Donors can have their pictures taken with the teams’ mascots and the Championship Trophy recently won by the Greenville Triumph.

And don’t miss the fun giveaways as well.

All of Greenville’s local professional teams are uniting for a great cause. So help turn positive into a positive. Please show your support by giving blood, especially if you were COVID positive but have recently recovered.

Visit donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/156564 to sign up for a donation time. And remember, no matter which team you root for the most, we’ll all win on November 20.