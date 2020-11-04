Upstate Veterans Salute Returns to Fluor Field on November 8th

For the fifth straight year, the Upstate Veterans Salute, founded originally by the Greenville Drive and long-time community partners Michelin, General Electric, and Prisma Health, will honor and recognize our community’s veterans and active military heroes.

This year’s event will feature emotional and powerful military-focused programming, military vehicle displays at the stadium gates, an aerial flyover by the vintage Warbirds Flyover Team, and a concert by up-and-coming country artist Filmore.

South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette will provide the keynote address, and the salute will conclude with a patriotic fireworks display.

Gates open at 3:00 pm, with Filmore set to begin at 4:30 pm. Socially distanced seating will be available both in stadium seats as well as in first come, first served “pods” set up on the field itself. As always, admission to the Upstate Veterans Salute is free but a ticket reservation is required. Reserve your tickets today at UpstateSalute.com.

“Despite the challenges of the last 7 months, the Drive’s commitment to the Upstate community is stronger than ever & we’re excited to announce our upcoming Halloween & Veterans Day events”, said Drive Vice President of Marketing, Jeff Brown. “We’ve all missed out on a lot this year, so, with these events, the Drive is thrilled to bring back some of the joy and fun we are accustomed to providing our community each year. We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy themselves in the safe and welcoming environment that is Fluor Field.”

Visit UpstateSalute.com for additional information.