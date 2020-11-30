Win Prizes From Downtown Businesses This Holiday Season With ‘Snowman Scramble’ Scavenger Hunt

Like so much else this year, the 2020 holiday season will be different, but as our community continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic there are still ways to celebrate and enjoy the holiday spirit in downtown Spartanburg.

Ways such as enjoying a meal in the expanded and heated Morgan Square dining area, checking gifts off your list at specialty retailers, or hitting the ice at Skating on the Square. And new for this year, downtown Spartanburg will feature free valet parking (hours and details coming soon)!

And while you’re visiting, the City of Spartanburg also has a pair of opportunities for you to win gift cards and merchandise from your favorite downtown shops!

On a recent episode of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts provide the lowdown on the “Snowman Scramble” scavenger hunt and downtown business spotlight giveaway, both of which will be kicking off soon! Listen below for more details.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.