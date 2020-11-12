Wofford College Celebrated All Who Served on Veterans Day

In recent years, Wofford College has celebrated Veterans Day the weekend of the college’s Salute to Service football game in November.

Football is delayed until the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the college’s ROTC program is ensuring that veterans are remembered with the recording of a 15-minute ceremony.

The recording includes Wofford cadets reading the names of 102 Wofford students and graduates who died in combat dating back to World War I. Wofford ROTC also purchased a brick paver honoring Wofford veterans along a walkway outside of American Legion Post 28 at Duncan Park in Spartanburg.

“The Wofford College Army ROTC Battalion is grateful to honor and salute a very special group of people — Wofford’s alumni who have sacrificed everything to defend this great nation,” says U.S. Army Lt. Col. Bryan Dunker, professor of military science. “These 102 heroes fought and died for our country, spanning from the Great War to current conflicts known as the Global War on Terror. President Calvin Coolidge said long ago, ‘The nation which forgets its defenders will itself be forgotten.’ We haven’t forgotten, and we never will.”

Main Building, the oldest building on the Wofford campus, is lit different colors throughout the year to raise awareness about various causes. It’s being lit red, white and blue the week in recognition of veterans.

“[W]e pause to celebrate the brave women and men who have served in our nation’s military while protecting our democracy,” says Nayef Samhat, Wofford’s president. The Wofford community has been fortunate to witness the leadership and character of those who have served since the college’s ROTC program began more than 100 years ago. They represent the best of America. Veteran’s Day, originally known as Armistice Day, is also a day to aspire to unity, peace and service above self. We all need that reminder right now.”

Prepared by Wofford College.