20th Annual Blood Drive in Honor of Trooper Eric Nicholson on Friday, Dec. 4th

The 20th Annual Blood Drive in honor of Trooper Eric Nicholson will be held on Friday, December 4, at the Law Enforcement Center in Greenville and the Cracker Barrel on Woodruff Road.

All blood donors will receive a $10 VISA card and commemorative Nicholson Blood Drive t-shirt. Donors can also take part by donating blood at The Blood Connection’s Greenville or Spartanburg donation centers on December 4.

Last year, The Blood Connection dedicated its newest donation mobile to Trooper Eric Nicholson, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2000 in Greenville. The bus was officially named “Eric” in the same parking lot where he was killed almost 20 years ago.

Trooper Nicholson’s death was a big shock to the community. Coincidentally, one of his last acts of kindness was donating blood. His wife, Misty, has been passionate about spreading the message of blood donation throughout the community since his death. The blood mobile “Eric” now serves as a constant reminder to blood donors that they are a part of keeping Eric’s memory alive. You can watch Misty’s testimony in the following video.

Donors can sign up here to make an appointment here: 20th Annual Nicholson Blood Drive. This link also has more information about the blood mobile dedication last year. TBC recommends donors make an appointment. Masks are mandatory. COVID-19 antibody testing is included with every blood donation.