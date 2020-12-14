Armada Analytics Relocating Headquarters and Expanding Operations in Upstate

Armada Analytics, a real estate consulting company, has announced plans to relocate and expand operations in Greenville County. The more than $1 million investment will create 33 new jobs.

Founded in 2006, Armada Analytics, Inc. provides high-quality commercial real estate underwriting research and analysis services tailored specifically to each client’s needs. The company serves a variety of clients, including government programs, banks, insurance companies, lenders, pension funds and others.

Now headquartered at 104 South Main Street in Greenville, Armada Analytics, Inc.’s expansion allows for future growth and promotes a creative and collaborative work experience. The new facilities will function as an educational destination for training employees and clients all across the country.

“We have called Greenville our home for more than 10 years and look forward to the next 10,” said Armada Analytics Chairman Zack Devier. “We are excited about our investment and our future growth in the city.”

The expansion is expected to be completed by January 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Armada Analytics, Inc. team should visit the company’s recruitment webpage.