BMW Performance Center Unveils New M4 GT4 Experiences and Race Licensing School

The BMW Performance Center has announced three new additions to its course curriculum: The BMW M and M4 GT4 Experience, the M4 GT4 Private Coaching with Data and Video Session, and the Race Licensing School.

The new courses allow BMW enthusiasts to experience the customer racing BMW M4 GT4 first-hand as well as receive one-on-one race driving instruction and begin their journey towards being a professional race driver through the new SCCA-certified licensing school.

Schedules and descriptions for the new M4 GT4 experiences, for the new Licensing School and for all BMW driving and motorcycle-riding classes may be found at bmwperformancecenter.com. Courses can be booked online or by calling 1-888-345-4BMW.

BMW M and M4 GT4 Experience – $2,795

A full-day program includes driving various BMW M cars and the M4 GT4 race car. Students start with a classroom session that reviews proper driving technique. After an overview of the car, they are outfitted with a racing suit and helmet. Then it’s time to experience this amazing machine on one of the Thermal Club’s world class racetracks. Students run guided laps behind a BMW instructor to experience the M4 GT4 at speeds up to 140 mph. This is the exact customer racecar offered by BMW Motorsport.

Based on the 2020 BMW M4 coupe, the M4 GT4 is built to compete in racing series around the world in the GT4 category. The 3.0 liter inline 6-cylinder TwinPower turbocharged engine can produce more than 430 horsepower (depending on the Balance of Performance) and the rear wing, front splitter and Continental racing tires make this car stick like glue through the corners. In addition, the class includes:

VBOX data and video system in the M4 GT4 to record the session.

Access to professional instructors, trackside crew and support.

All driving gear for the duration of the class – racing suit, helmet, gloves and shoes.

Lunch at the BMW Performance Center café.

Insurance, with a $2,500 deductible for vehicle or property damage

The BMW M and M4 GT4 Experience can be reserved on an individual basis, or as a group. Group Events for this specific program have a maximum participation of 15 people and can be reserved by completing the form at bmwperformancecenter.com/groupevents.

M4 GT4 Private Coaching with Data & Video – $4,995

125 MILES OF LAPPING

This half-day program includes 125 miles of track driving in the M4 GT4 race car. Students start with a classroom session that reviews proper driving technique before being fitted out for their M4 GT4 session. The class includes:

VBOX data and video system in the M4 GT4 to record the session.

Time in the BMW M4 GT4 race car, one professional instructor and trackside support.

All driving gear for the duration of the class – racing suit, helmet, gloves and shoes.

Lunch at the BMW Performance Center café.

Insurance, with a $2,500 deductible for vehicle or property damage.

More miles can be purchased on the day of training. The program is designed for one driver. However, two drivers sharing a car can be arranged upon request.

The schedule is flexible. Please call 888-345-2269, and one of the BMW Performance Center driving instructors will reply to answer any questions and schedule the coaching session. Discounts are not allowed for this program

M4 GT4 Private Coaching with Data & Video – $9,995

250 MILES OF LAPPING

A full-day program includes 250 miles of track driving in the M4 GT4 race car. Students start with a classroom session that reviews proper driving technique before being fitted out for their M4 GT4. The class includes:

VBOX data and video system in the M4 GT4 to record the session.

Time in the BMW M4 GT4 race car, one professional instructor and trackside support.

All driving gear for the duration of the class – racing suit, helmet, gloves and shoes.

Lunch at our BMW Performance Center café.

Insurance, with a $2,500 deductible for vehicle or property damage.

More miles can be purchased on the day of training. The program is designed for one driver. However, two drivers sharing a car can be arranged upon request.

The schedule is flexible. Please call 888-345-2269, and one of the BMW Performance Center driving instructors will reply to answer any questions and schedule the coaching session. Discounts are not allowed for this program.

Race License School: The Path to Professional – $2,495

For those who desire more training after the Advanced M School or Two-Day M School, the BMW Performance Center now offers a SCCA-certified school to take the first steps to becoming a pro driver. Students can even add this one-day school to an Advanced M School or Two-Day M School session and get qualified all at once.

What will be learned:

Learn the colors. Green. Yellow. Red – No there aren’t any traffic lights on the track. But there are flags, and you’ll learn what each represents while you’re out there to maintain safety.

Passing. Don’t let off. – Start off with you in a BMW, behind your instructor in theirs. They will coach you through the art of passing under both braking and acceleration. Then, we’ll bring on a classmate and coach you both as you battle for first place.

Keep Rollin’. Practice race starts – In racing, how you start can impact how you finish, and we’ll show you how to get started right in a grid set up, as well as rolling starts. Learn how to navigate with other cars on track while setting up for that first turn.

The M4 GT4 customer race car

Introduced for the 2018 racing season, the BMW M4 GT4 is a proven winner. This past season alone, it won three GS Class IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge races, nine SRO Pirelli GT4 SprintX races across the Pro-Am and Silver classes and the SRO Intercontinental GT Indianapolis 8 Hour, GT4 Class.

The BMW M4 GT4 is powered by the same 3.0-liter S55 inline 6-cylinder engine that is found in the BMW M4 streetcar and that delivers more than 430 hp, depending on class regulations and on the power stick used. A 7-speed dual clutch transmission with motorsport software transfers power to the 18-inch wheels via a mechanical limited-slip differential with cooling. The chassis is reinforced with a DMSB-certified BMW M Motorsport welded safety roll cage (compliant with FIA regulations). The roof, hood, doors, front splitter and rear wing are all made from CFRP. Three-stage adjustable motorsport anti-roll bars and specially-valved motorsport Ohlins shock absorbers are complemented by optional springs in three different rates for front and rear. Six-piston fixed front and four-piston fixed rear AP brakes are controlled by a cockpit adjustable AP racing pedal box and manually adjustable brake bias.

The BMW M4 GT4 customer race car is available for $210,000 plus $995 Destination.

More information on the M4 GT4 customer race car can be found here.

M2 CS Racing customer race car

BMW’s Customer Racing program saw the unveil of its latest car, the BMW M2 CS racing in early 2020. The newest customer race car replaces the very successful BMW M235i Racing and M240i Racing models in North American 2021 season competition.

The BMW M2 CS Racing offers the best setup for successful entry into motorsport. The new customer racing car is powered by a BMW M TwinPower turbocharged S55 3.0-liter six-cylinder in-line engine delivering between 280 hp and 365 hp, depending on the Balance of Performance. The maximum torque of 406 lb.-ft. is transmitted by a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, upgraded with special motorsport software. Another highlight of the BMW M2 CS Racing is its engine management. As with the BMW M4 GT4, power/torque can be adjusted via power sticks which enable various performance levels to be programmed. Another variant of the BMW M2 CS Racing delivering 450 hp is also available for North American club racing.

The BMW M2 CS Racing is available for $120,000 plus $995 Destination for the 365 hp variant and $145,000 plus $995 Destination for the 450 hp variant.

More information on the M2 CS Racing customer race car can be found here.