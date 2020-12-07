December Gardening Chores

It’s cold outside, and the last thing you are thinking about is your lawn or garden. There are, however, some chores that need to be done in December.

Lawns:

You should be able to take a break from the lawn for a while. This would be a good time to get the mower serviced and ready for next season.

Ornamentals:

Trees and shrubs can still be planted any time the soil is not frozen or too muddy.

If possible, before bringing a Christmas tree indoors, give it a good shake and even a good cleaning with the garden hose to remove pollen and hitchhiking insects.

Keep a living tree indoors no longer than 10 days. Then take it out and plant it in the landscape as soon as possible.

To enjoy the poinsettia as long as possible, give it very little direct sunlight, keep it away from heat vents and cold drafts, and water regularly.