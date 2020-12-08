Omni Grove Park Inn Begins Revealing National Gingerbread House Competition Winners

The Omni Grove Park Inn is revolutionizing the National Gingerbread House Competition – the largest in the world – for the 2020 holiday season to ensure that the competition’s legacy built on design, innovation and tradition continues safely for future generations.

The winners of the competition have been selected and their creations are truly one-of-a-kind, over-the-top gingerbread confections!

While the competition moved virtually this year, there was no shortage of creativity in these entirely edible designs, judged by top culinary talent including celebrity chef Carla Hall. Nearly 100 entries across North America were submitted in the hopes of winning more than $25,000 in cash and prizes, but the announcement process will look a little different this year.

Gingerbread House Competition Winners

From December 1-12, one winner per day will be announced, via social media, with the Grand Prize Winner being revealed on December 12 (National Gingerbread House Day!).

The third place winner of the child competition, Lucille Gomes, was announced on Dec. 1:

The third place winner of the youth competition, Perry Reid, was announced on Dec. 2:

The third place winner of the teen competition, Julia Kincaid, was announced on Dec. 3:

The third place winner of the adult competition, Thomas Blake Hogan, was announced on Dec. 4:

The second place winner of the child competition, Vincent Freeland, was announced on Dec. 5:

The second place winner of the youth competition, Emma Rhinehart, was announced on Dec. 6:

The second place winner of the teen competition, Julia Kincaid, was announced on Dec. 7:

More Ways to Celebrate

Additionally, as part of the competition going virtual this year, the team at The Omni Grove Park Inn released an online cooking course with judge Carla Hall & created unique in-person experiences for overnights guests. Visit www.omnihotels.com/hotels/asheville-grove-park and www.omnihotels.com/bakingspiritsbright for additional details.

How It All Began

It all began with a small group of gingerbread houses built by community members in 1992 as another way to celebrate the holiday season with no plans to continue the following year. There was no possible way to know that more than two decades later The Omni Grove Park Inn National Gingerbread House Competition™ would be one of the nation’s most celebrated and competitive holiday events.

As the event grew, so did the caliber of judges and competitors. Our panel of judges represents nationally renowned food, arts, and media professionals and the level of competition has attracted the highest quality of design, artistry and pastry expertise. The competition has merited broadcast coverage by ABC’s Good Morning America, the Travel Channel, and the Food Network.

The gingerbread display has grown in more than just entries; it has become a true family holiday tradition. From the very young to the very young at heart, the reaction to this magical experience is the same – one of wonder, awe and delight.

Visit Omni Grove Park Inn’s National Gingerbread House Competition website for more information.

Prepared by the Omni Grove Park Inn.