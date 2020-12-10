South Carolina Announces COVID-19 Update for December 9th

SCDHEC announced a total of 2,139 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 additional confirmed deaths on Wednesday, December 9. Spartanburg reported 141 new cases and 6 additional deaths.

Statewide, this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 223,140, probable cases to 16,304, confirmed deaths to 4,280, and 332 probable deaths.

For a table of confirmed and probable cases by county, please click here.

For a table confirmed and probable deaths by county, please click here.

Be Positive You’re Negative

SCDHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you’re negative by routinely getting tested if you’re regularly out in the community. It’s especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

Testing in South Carolina

As of December 9, a total of 2,941,385 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to SCDHEC on December 9 statewide was 10,411(not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 20.5%.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today’s TeleTracking report.

COVID-19 Information For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health. *As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in previously reported data may occur. DHEC’s COVID-19 online data will adjust to reflect any new information in order to have the data and information be as current and accurate as possible at any given time.