Spartanburg Non-Profits Partner To Give District 7 Students A Special Holiday Treat

The Spartanburg Philharmonic and Hub City Writers Project have announced a continued partnership to give the gift of music and the written word to students across Spartanburg County School District 7.

This year the two organizations are gifting first-grade students in each District 7 Elementary School a beautiful hardbound copy of “Twas The Night Before Christmas” and online access to a video of the Philharmonic’s performance of the classic tale.

The “Twas The Night Before Christmas” performance is part of the Philharmonic’s digital concert “Burg Bound: A Stay-At-Home Holiday Concert.” The piece features former District 7 Superintendent, Dr. Russell Booker, as the narrator and includes appearances by members of the Spartanburg Little Theatre.

“When we decided to include Twas The Night Before Christmas in this season’s holiday concert, we immediately knew it gave us the opportunity to partner with Hub City Writers Project once again,” says Kathryn Boucher, Spartanburg Philharmonic Executive Director. “This book and accompanying performance allow both organizations to continue the artistic and literary enrichment of our youngest community members while also giving them a little extra holiday magic in what has been an extremely challenging year.”

“Whether a family celebrates Christmas, Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, or simply the winter solstice, we are glad to be able to spread a little cheer this holiday season by sharing Clement C. Moore’s quintessential classic ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” says Anne Waters, Hub City Writers Project Executive Director. “Because of Dr. Booker, Spartanburg Little Theater, and the Spartanburg Philharmonic, Spartanburg will have a memorable celebration of the arts. And thanks to District Seven and some generous donors, 530 first grade students will celebrate this year with their own “Big Read.”

In cooperation with each District 7 Elementary School, first-grade students will receive their copy of Twas The Night Before Christmas before the school year ends for the holidays. Each book will contain a special bookmark with information on how to access the Philharmonic’s performance at home. The full ‘Burg Bound concert is available online through Dec. 31st. Household passes can be purchased online at my.SPhil.org/BurgBound.