Spartanburg’s Holiday Artisan Market is Open on Christmas Eve

The Holiday Artisan Market is now open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm (closed on Christmas day) at the Collective’s Spartanburg location, 578 W. Main St. The market will remain open through December 26.

Guests will be required to wear face masks and to be socially distant as they peruse the works in clay, photography, painting, mixed media, jewelry, glass, and other products of creative expression. In all, 37 Collective members will have their work in the Market. Prices will range from items under $5 to more than $1,000.

“In previous years we have focused on open-studio events, encouraging large crowds to meet the artists, visit with their friends, eat and drink, view the art, and shop for holiday gifts,” the Collective’s Vice Chair Nancy Williamson said. “Obviously, that is not a wise approach to take in the middle of a world-wide pandemic. In an effort to protect both our member artists and our customers, we decided to extend the timeframe of our Holiday Artisan Market to allow plenty of time for our patrons to shop in an uncrowded space, where everyone — the artists and the patrons — must wear masks and are encouraged to social distance.”

“We want to create a space where people will feel safe to spend time looking for unique, hand-made, locally-made gifts for their loved ones. The pandemic has slowed things down for many who are now spending more time with their families, and finding more time to nourish those relationships,” continues Nancy Williamson. “We aren’t taking each other for granted so much as before. I think this will make people more thoughtful as they shop for gifts this year and will be attracted to quality and uniqueness over quantity. At the Collective we have many one-of -a-kind, handcrafted items. One might find what’s to become their partner’s favorite coffee cup, woolen scarf, necklace, earrings, serving dish, painting or print, etc. Shopping at the Collective also bolsters the local economy. Everything that we sell is made by our members who live in Spartanburg and surrounding counties.”

In addition, patrons can register for doors prizes, which will include art donated by the members and gift certificates. Conveniently located on the western edge of downtown Spartanburg, the Collective has plenty of safe parking.

The participating artists are Chuck Bishop, Wadette Cantrell, Roderice Cardell, Rachel Child, Amanda Compton, Patrick DeCrane, Craig Denesha, Addam Duncan, Marcy Fedalei, Alana Hall, Tyler Hill, Jason Huffman, Thomas Keonig, Elliott Leader, John Lever, Judy Martin, Janis McElligott, Rosemary McLeod, Sydney McMath, Amy Moris, Nancy O’Dell-Keim, Erin O’Neal, Karin Patrick, Ruza Pocivavsek, Chuck Reback, Beth Regula, David Sawyer, Shelley Sperka, Carol Story, Jonathan Swift, Brandi Tucker, Jim Weber, Sally Weber, Joan Wheatley, Nancy Williamson, Barbie Workman, and Patty Wright.

For more information, please visit ArtistsCollectiveSpartanburg.org.