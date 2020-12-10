Spartanburg’s New Baseball Team Announces “Name the Team” Challenge

The Coastal Plain League (CPL) is excited to announce the launch of a brand new baseball team in Spartanburg. A new baseball team coming in 2021 and the community is invited to help name it!

The top names will then be featured and voted on. Submit a name and you’ll get a FREE ticket to a game! If you suggest the winning name, you’ll have the chance to win an additional incredible prize!

“The Coastal Plain League prides itself on personalizing each team to each community. This is Spartanburg’s team. We need your help to choose a name that captures what makes Spartanburg special,” said Claudia Padgett, General Manager of the new team.

Visit baseballsc.com for your chance to name Spartanburg’s new baseball team! Polls will close on Friday, December 11.

The Coastal Plain League is the nation’s premier summer collegiate baseball league. The CPL features 15 franchises playing in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. To date, the CPL has had over 1,650 alumni drafted and 139 alums – including 2017 ALCS MVP, 2017 World Series champion, 2011 AL MVP and Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander, as well as 2017 NLCS MVP Chris Taylor – make their Major League debut. For more information on the Coastal Plain League, please visit the league website at www.coastalplain.com.

