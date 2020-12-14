Spending Local When You Shop Online This Holiday Season

Keep your holiday shopping local by browsing the online shopping options available right here in Spartanburg. To help shoppers do just that, OneSpartanburg has compiled a list of several local companies that offer online ordering.

Clothes

Arrowhead Design Co.’s BURG apparel line is, like the business itself, centered in Spartanburg, offering BURG-branded shirts, face masks, Koozies, stickers and much more for anyone looking to show a little community pride.

Clothes Mentor features previously-owned, boutique-quality clothing, shoes and accessories.

Lemon Peel offers fashion-forward items, and Pink On Main will add a splash of color to your wardrobe thanks to Lily Pulitzer’s bright, signature designs.

Two Cumberland and Two Doors Down Boutique offer the latest in women’s styles, each sharing a Southern, eclectic selection of apparel and gifts.

Market on Main’s showcases locally-made gifts and creations from more than 30 artisans and curated pieces.

Gifts

One of the “South’s Best Bookstores,” as determine by Southern Living, the Hub City Bookshop offers a selection for readers of all interests, including works by local authors. The bookshop offers delivery within 10 miles of the store and online order-ahead with curbside pick-up.

Paisley Paw is the spot for your four-legged friend. The store is full of dog and cat toys, collars, beds, grooming items, food and much, much more.

Olive and Then Some features a selection of over 50 extra virgin olive oils and aged balsamic vinegars sourced from around the world.

The Urban Planter is ready to help with your green thumb. The Urban Planter’s online store features plants and numerous gardening accessories that can be ordered online and picked up in-store, with delivery available to some locations.

Shoes

Baehr Feet Shoe Boutique offers designer shoes and accessories from nationally-renowned brands, giving local shoppers access to high fashion at affordable prices.

If you’re looking for a pair of kicks to handle your next excursion to one of Spartanburg’s trails or outdoor amenities, Hub City Runners has a selection of specialty running shoes and gear available on their online store.

Food and Treats



Blue Moon Specialty Foods’ signature sauces, spices, rubs and more can be ordered online and are shipped from its Downtown Spartanburg market. A specialty pack makes a great gift for any aspiring cook.

Caroline’s Cakes, long a favorite of locals with a sweet tooth, offers a cakes for all occasions, including the bakery’s popular caramel cake, all able to be shipped across the country.

The Spice & Tea Exchange has spices and seasonings you can’t find in ordinary grocery stores, sourced from around the world. Use these unique spice blends to amp up your next meal, and scroll the tea exchange for delicious tastes of the world.

Visit the OneSpartanburg website for additional info.

Prepared by OneSpartanburg.