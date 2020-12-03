Staying Busy: New Upstate Volunteer Supports Local Communities and Beyond

2020 is a year we won’t forget any time soon. Millions of people across the country have been impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic while at the same time hundreds of thousands of people have been affected by record-setting wildfires in the west and hurricanes along the Gulf Coast.

The American Red Cross continues to help people affected by these disasters. In South Carolina, it has had more than 100 volunteers across the state deploy to other parts of the country to help in the Red Cross response.

Bruce Devoe, from the Upstate, is one of those volunteers that deployed. He joined the Red Cross of South Carolina at the beginning of the summer

“During the COVID shutdown, I had a lot of time to think to myself and felt it was time that I commit to not just the thought, but actually doing the action of helping people in need,” said Devoe.

He committed to training, along with dozens of other new volunteers, and raised his hand to deploy when Hurricane Laura came barreling toward the Gulf.

“I have quickly found out that my real passion is wanting to be out in the field, as close to the front lines as possible,” said Devoe. “Being able to help people with their emergency supplies or just being able to talk to them and share the compassion and hope these people need.”

He spent time in Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana helping with sheltering, damage assessment, feeding, supplies distribution and more.

“I never felt alone, and I never felt I was put in a situation that I didn’t feel prepared for,” said Devoe.

When he returned from his first deployment in the Gulf, he wanted to stay engaged and involved with the Red Cross mission. He quickly became involved with the Disaster Action Team and was able to help families that experienced damage from Tropical Storm Zeta. The Red Cross helped over 55 people after strong winds and heavy rain brought down trees and power lines.

“To see a tree cut someone’s house in half is just devastating. Fortunately, no one was hurt. Especially during this year, with everything that has gone on, being able to help people and show that there is still humanity out there is very rewarding and fulfilling,” said Devoe.

Bruce says that he is looking forward to getting more involved with the Red Cross and considers this the beginning of his ‘second career.’

YOU CAN HELP by making a donation, giving blood, or by becoming a Red Cross volunteer.

The American Red Cross’s ability to be there for emergencies is dependent on the generosity of donors. Please support Disaster Relief now by visiting redcross.org, calling 800-RED-CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

To help people impacted by Hurricane Zeta, write “Hurricane Zeta” in the memo line of a check and mail to your local Red Cross chapter with the completed donation form.

To help people impacted by the Western Wildfires, visit redcross.org, call 800-RED CROSS or text the word WILDFIRES to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

With the number of ongoing disasters and the complexities of COVID-19, more help is needed now. Become a Red Cross volunteer today. Review the most urgently needed volunteer positions at redcross.org/volunteertoday.