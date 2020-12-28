Taking a Look Back at 2020 in Spartanburg

It’s a year when the word “unprecedented” became commonplace.

Beginning with a February tornado that cut a swath through the heart of our city and followed shortly by the COVID-19 global pandemic that still rages as the year comes to a close, 2020 is a year most of us would likely rather forget, though none of us ever will.

Through it all, signs of our community’s continued strength were abundant, whether in our leadership’s and residents’ equity-focused response to this summer’s protests in the wake of the killing of George Floyd or in the continued resiliency and dynamism of our local economy.

On this episode of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts are talking with City Manager Chris Story to get his thoughts on 2020 in Spartanburg and how the lessons of this year will serve us going forward.

Want to listen to the City of Spartanburg Podcast on your smartphone? You can find it on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, or just search “Spartanburg City News” in your favorite podcast app. Theme music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.