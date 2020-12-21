The Blood Connection Hosts Holiday Blood Drive Through Thursday, Dec. 24

Amidst the holiday season, and the COVID-19 pandemic, The Blood Connection (TBC), a local, non-profit, community blood center, has a special request for a different kind of gift this year.

As the sole provider for over 80 hospitals in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, TBC is urging all eligible blood donors who are healthy and well for their immediate gift of a blood donation to their local community. The Blood Connection kicked off the annual Holiday Blood Drive on Friday, December 18th. The holiday blood drive will run through December 24th. Donors will receive a $20 gift card and a special edition ‘Tis the Season long sleeved t-shirt as a thank you while supplies last.

Lower donor turnout due to inclement weather, holiday travel, and busy schedules makes the need for blood donations more critical throughout the winter months. While TBC is in an urgent need for all blood types, there is also a great need for convalescent plasma as the pandemic continues. Those who have recovered from COVID-19; or have tested positive for the COVID-19 antibodies are able to give their gift of plasma and aid those currently battling the virus.

Donors can visit thebloodconnection.org/donate to find a blood drive. To find a TBC Center, please visit thebloodconnection.org/centers. Those wishing to donate convalescent plasma can visit thebloodconnection.org/convalescent-plasma or call 864-751-1168. TBC also welcomes businesses and organizations that may be able to host a blood drive. To sponsor a blood drive, call 864-751-3019.

The need for blood never stops, even during what is known as the most wonderful time of the year. Donors are needed to help save lives this holiday season.