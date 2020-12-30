The History of Kwanzaa

Kwanzaa was first celebrated in 1966 as an African American holiday which has its roots in African cultural traditions. It was created by scholar, educator, and activist Dr. Maulana Karenga to introduce and reinforce the Nguzo Saba.

The holiday reaffirms the Pan African philosophy which honors nature, culture, communitarian values, ancestors, family, and history.

Kwanzaa means ‘first fruits’ or ‘first fruits of the harvest’ celebrated throughout Africa since ancient times and today when prayers are lifted up and celebrations of thanksgiving take place for the plentiful reaping of crops, children, and all that is needed to sustain life.

In America, Kwanzaa serves as a regular communal celebration of African and African American culture. Kwanzaa is a time to give thanks for survivors of the Middle Passage and continuing progress in the new world. The creativity of African Americans is expressed in poetry, dance, music, storytelling, spoken word, drumming and other creative genres throughout the seven days; especially during the Karamu Feast, held on the sixth day of Kwanzaa, Kuumba, which means Creativity.

Families celebrating Kwanzaa decorate their households with objects of art, colorful African cloth such as kente, especially the wearing of kaftans by women, and fresh fruits that represent African idealism. It is customary to include children in Kwanzaa ceremonies and to give respect and gratitude to ancestors. Libations are shared, generally with a common chalice, Kikombe cha Umoja, passed around to all celebrants. Non-African Americans also celebrate Kwanzaa. The holiday greeting is “Joyous Kwanzaa.”

A Kwanzaa ceremony may include drumming and musical selections, libations, a reading of the African Pledge and the Principles of Blackness, reflection on the Pan-African colors, a discussion of the African principle of the day or a chapter in African history, a candle-lighting ritual, artistic performance, and, finally, a feast (karamu). The greeting for each day of Kwanzaa is “Habari Gani?” which is Swahili for “How are you?”

Kwanzaa begins on December 26, with the principle of Umoja, which calls for unity. It concludes January 1, with the principle of Imani, which encourages African Americans to ‘keep the faith’ as the New Year begins. The Nguzo Sab expounds universal ideals which benefit us all, and is today celebrated throughout the African Diaspora.

