The Greenville-Pickens Speedway is lighting up the nights this holiday season with the largest interactive holiday lights display in the Upstate.

The show is open seven days a week through December 31. Operating hours are 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm Sundays through Thursdays, and 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

The 2020 Upstate Holiday Light Show features animated scenes and millions of lights synchronized to your favorite holiday classics along with other attractions that are sure to create a new family tradition. This one-stop Christmas destination also includes a holiday-themed petting zoo and an assortment of Christmas trees offered for purchase.

Be sure to tune your radio to 104.3 FM for the traditional show or 92.1 FM for the kids show as you drive through!

Tickets for cars, minivans, trucks, and SUVs are $30. Passenger van tickets are $75, and bus tickets are $100. All tickets include the light show and petting zoo.

Please note that Santa Land and Ice Skating will be closed this year due to COVID-19, but you can enjoy feeding animals from your car in the drive-through Petting Zoo.

Visit the Upstate Holiday Light Show website for tickets and additional information.