Win Prizes From Downtown Businesses This Holiday Season With ‘Snowman Scramble’ Scavenger Hunt

Like so much else this year, the 2020 holiday season will be different, but as our community continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic there are still ways to celebrate and enjoy the holiday spirit in downtown Spartanburg.

Ways such as enjoying a meal in the expanded and heated Morgan Square dining area, checking gifts off your list at specialty retailers, or hitting the ice at Skating on the Square. And new for this year, downtown Spartanburg will feature!

And while you’re visiting, the City of Spartanburg also has an opportunity for you to win gift cards and merchandise from your favorite downtown shops! This fun and FREE activity will have you hunting snowflakes that have been placed in downtown businesses! When you find ten ❄️, fill out the event survey and win a prize! Play through January 30, and be sure to use the hashtag #stuckonspartanburg in any photos you take!

On a recent episode of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts provide the lowdown on the “Snowman Scramble” scavenger hunt and downtown business spotlight giveaway, both of which will be kicking off soon! Listen below for more details.

Want to listen to the City of Spartanburg Podcast on your smartphone? You can find it on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, or just search “Spartanburg City News” in your favorite podcast app. Theme music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.