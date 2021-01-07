BMW of North America Reports Q4 2020 and Full Year 2020 U.S. Sales Results

BMW of North America reported sales results for Q4 2020 and the full year 2020 for the BMW and MINI brands in the U.S.*

BMW Brand

In the fourth quarter of 2020, BMW brand sales totaled 98,750 vehicles, only a 2.0% decrease from the 100,797 vehicles sold in the fourth quarter of 2019.** For the full year 2020, BMW brand sales decreased 17.5% on total sales of 278,732 compared to the 338,003 vehicles sold in 2019.

MINI Brand

MINI brand sales totaled 8,549 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 3.6% vs the 8,864 vehicles sold in the fourth quarter of 2019.** For the full year 2020, MINI brand sales decreased 22.4% on total sales of 28,138 compared to the 36,272 vehicles sold in 2019.

Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing global pandemic, BMW brand sales in the U.S. improved significantly in the second half of the year — including several outstanding months — as the sales network reopened, production restarted, and inventory levels improved. The last four months of the year were particularly strong, owing much to increased production at Plant Spartanburg, which helped meet customer demand for top selling models such as the BMW X3, X5 and X7 Sports Activity Vehicles.

“There is no doubt that 2020 was a challenging year for automotive sales, but we have found that these challenges were due more to the circumstances, rather than consumer demand,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “We owe our dealers and regional teams a lot of credit for their flexibility and dedication while adapting to the situation. With their support we felt very confident throughout the second half of the year as consumer deliveries grew quickly — even exceeding own expectations.”

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, Q4 2020

Q4 2020 Q4 2019** % TOT 2020 TOT 2019** % BMW passenger cars 43,746 50,627 -13.6% 132,580 177,784 -25.4% BMW light trucks 55,004 50,170 +9.6% 146,152 160,219 -8.8% TOTAL BMW 98,750 100,797 -2.0% 278,732 338,003 -17.5 TOTAL MINI 8,549 8,864 -3.6% 28,138 36,372 -22.4%

BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles

BMW Certified Pre-Owned sales were 25,811 vehicles during the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 20.5% from the same quarter a year ago. For the full year 2020, BMW Certified Pre-Owned sales were 108,593 vehicles, a decrease of 9.3% from the 119,682 vehicles sold in 2019.

Total BMW Pre-Owned sales were 52,573 vehicles during the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 21.9% from the same quarter a year ago. For the full year 2020, Total BMW Pre-Owned sales were 214,155, a decrease of 15.5% from the 253,456 vehicles sold in 2019.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles

MINI Certified Pre-Owned sales were 2,175 vehicles during the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 21.2% from the same quarter a year ago. For the full year 2020, MINI Certified Pre-Owned sales were 9,488, a decrease of 25% from the 12,648 vehicles sold in 2019.

Total MINI Pre-Owned sales were 5,310 vehicles during the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 22.6% from the same quarter a year ago. For the full year 2020, Total MINI Pre-Owned sales were 22,426, a decrease of 24.6% from the 29,761 vehicles sold in 2019.

Table 2: Pre-Owned Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, Q4 2020

Q4 2020 Q4 2019 % TOT 2020 TOT 2019 % BMW CPO 25,811 32,459 -20.5% 108,593 119,682 -9.3% BMW Total Pre-Owned 52,573 67,273 -21.9% 214,155 253,456 -15.5% MINI CPO 2,175 2,759 -21.2% 9,488 12,648 -25% MINI Total Pre-Owned 5,310 6,862 -22.6% 22,426 29,761 -24.6%

* The sales reported in this report’s figures are of BMW passenger cars and light trucks, as well as MINI passenger cars. Consistent with auto industry practice in the US, BMW of North America follows the U.S. Auto Industry Sales Release Schedule issued annually by Motor Intelligence for purposes of reporting sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars. As a result, the sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars reflected in today’s Q4 2020 figures occurred between October 1, 2020 and January 4, 2021. Furthermore, the sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars reflected in today’s full-year 2020 figures occurred between January 3, 2020 and January 4, 2021.

** In connection with a review of its sales and related reporting practices, BMW Group revised certain retail vehicle delivery data retrospectively for the period from 2015 through 2019 in its six most significant markets, including the United States. Additional information can be found in the March 12th press release announcing BMW Group’s financial results for 2019 and in BMW Group’s 2019 Annual Report.