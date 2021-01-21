Conserving Carolina Launches Flying Squirrel Outdoor Challenge

The Flying Squirrel Outdoor Challenge is Conserving Carolina’s newest outdoor challenge, starting in January 2021 and springboarding off the success of the previous White Squirrel Hiking Challenge 5.

Conserving Carolina invites people of all abilities in this challenge to explore eight places that the group has helped protect or open to the public. It’s not all about long hikes like past challenges. This time, participants can choose to go for a walk, have a picnic, ride a bike, paddle a river, or take the kids to a playground.

This is a great way to get outdoors, get exercise and clear your mind, as well as explore the land and places that Conserving Carolina has helped protect. It’s a perfect family activity and provides great motivation to get out of the house this winter and beyond.

“The outdoors is for everyone. We want to make sure that we are providing opportunities for people of all kinds to get out and explore some of the lands we’ve protected, either in their backyards or across the region. There are so many beautiful, conserved places to explore,” said Ericka Berg, Community Engagement Manager at Conserving Carolina.

The challenge includes eight places that are accessible to people with disabilities, so Flying Squirrel is open to people of all abilities. People have one year to complete the challenge and will receive a care package and Conserving Carolina membership upon completion. Destinations include greenways, stunning overlooks, parks, waterfalls, forest bathing walks, and more!

To complete the Flying Squirrel Outdoor Challenge, participants need to pick any 8 outdoor destinations from the list below.

Sassafras Mountain

The Park at Flat Rock

Connestee Falls

The French Broad River

Cane Creek Greenway

Vaughn Creek Greenway

Hooker Falls

Oklawaha Greenway

Carolina Memorial Sanctuary

Brevard Bike Path

Bearwallow Mountain

Any Outdoor Volunteer Day

Any Forest Bathing Walk

The Flying Squirrel Outdoor Challenge is made possible through a sponsorship by DD Bullwinkel’s, Brevard’s premier outdoor retailer.

“We are so excited to support Conserving Carolina’s new Flying Squirrel Outdoor Challenge. The Challenge will offer a fun way to get outside that is accessible to all kinds of people. Making the outdoors available to everyone is an important value of DD Bullwinkel’s,” said owner Dee Dee Perkins.

To take the challenge, go to conservingcarolina.org/flying-squirrel-challenge/.