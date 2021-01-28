Greenville Drive Announces New Partnership With AFL

Greenville Drive has announced a multi-year partnership with AFL, a Spartanburg-based manufacturer of fiber optic cable, connectivity and equipment.

This partnership announcement, a major development for both organizations, will enhance AFL’s community visibility, marketing capabilities, and relationship development efforts, while engaging and spotlighting AFL associates, customers and key stakeholders.

“I can’t tell you how excited and proud we are to officially announce our new partnership with AFL,” said Drive Owner and Team President Craig Brown. “AFL’s commitment to product innovation, the community, and their employees is second to none and we eagerly look forward to spotlighting many of AFL’s unique initiatives at Fluor Field in 2021 and for years to come.”

As part of the partnership, AFL will be prominently featured across a wide range of Fluor Field visibility touchpoints including outfield signage, the award-winning Greenville Drive Magazine, all Drive digital owned media channels (website, social media and CRM e-blasts), as well as special and highly engaging features during Drive games each season. In addition, the Drive and AFL will collaborate each Drive season on exciting event integration opportunities aligned with AFL’s community outreach priorities (children, education and workforce) as well as hospitality events to further showcase and recognize AFL associates from our community and beyond.

“The Greenville Drive takes baseball to another level — from entertainment to networking events to community engagement — the Drive continues to reinvent itself year after year, offering a unique venue that engages the entire community on a broader level,” explained Jody Gallagher, President and CEO of AFL. “Partnering with the Greenville Drive will provide a great opportunity for AFL to broaden our engagement in our community in a different and much larger way.”

Headquartered in Spartanburg, AFL employs more than 5,200 associates worldwide with over 1,100 calling the Upstate home. AFL has multiple facilities in the Upstate and across the United States as well as international facilities in Mexico, Canada, Europe, Asia and Australia. Its Core Values of Customers First, Collaboration and Accountability, and Community Engagement drive the company’s culture and priorities.

To learn more about AFL, its products and services, visit www.AFLglobal.com.