Hub City Bookshop to Host Virtual Book Talk With David Oakley on Jan. 7th

Join Hub City Bookshop for a virtual evening of fun with author David Oakley on Thursday, January 7, at 7:00 pm.

An award-winning creative director, Oakley’s previous book, Why is Your Name Upside Down?, is a collection of hilariously entertaining stories from his career in advertising. His new book, Nobody Eats Parsley centers on equally entertaining family stories.

With the publication of Nobody Eats Parsley: And other things I learned from my family, David Oakley ushers us front and center to the inner circus of his family life. These are stories so ridiculous you might think they‘re fiction. They‘re not. If you‘re looking for the antidote to a pandemic – look no further. Each chapter is filled with hilarious true events from Dave‘s world and there‘s a nice life lesson take-away from each.

Sit down, grab a beer, and let me tell you some stories about my family. They’re so ridiculous you may think they’re fiction. Like the time I went to a drive-in X-rated movie without realizing my parents were in the next car. Or the time I let my kid throw a rock through our living room window. There’s the time I bought a camouflage thong in a bait shop and the time I ruined a kid’s birthday party. And the other time I ruined a kid’s birthday party. I can’t guarantee that these stories will make you laugh, but I can guarantee that I didn’t make them up.

David Oakley has been telling brand stories at BooneOakley for years. He has won many prestigious honors, including the Kaopectate Award in the eighth grade for having diarrhea of the mouth. His first book, Why Is Your Name Upside Down?, is full of stories from his life in advertising. Despite this, he was recently inducted into the North Carolina Advertising Hall of Fame. He lives with his wife Claire and their dog Walter in Charlotte, where they raised Sydney and Lucas. He loves his family very much and hopes they still love him after reading Nobody Eats Parsley.

Visit hubcity.org/events/146/a-virtual-evening-with-david-oakley-nobody-eats-parsley for additional information and to register for the event.