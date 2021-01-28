Hub City Press Announces New Fiction Editor

Hub City Press is pleased to introduce its new Fiction Editor, Larissa Melo Pienkowski, the second of two new contract editors being welcomed at the Press. These positions are made possible by the South Arts Resilience Fund Grant.

Larissa Melo Pienkowski is an editor, a literary agent at Jill Grinberg Literary Management, and the assistant publisher of Dottir Press. She holds a Master’s in Publishing and Writing from Emerson College and a Bachelor’s in Social Work and Sociology from Simmons College, and as a recent Boston-to-Philly transplant, she spends her free time exploring her new city with her fiancée and making pottery in their ceramics studio.

“I’m so thrilled to join the team at Hub City Press and do my part to support them in shedding a literary light on unheard voices of the South,” Larissa says. “As a queer, first-generation Latinx, it’s my goal and passion to uplift #OwnVoices authors and experiences in publishing, and I’m excited to offer that same energy to my work with Hub City.”

These contract editing positions are made possible by a $30,000 South Arts Resilience Fund Grant to facilitate and build a new system of manuscript acquisition, editing, and proofreading. With support from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the South Arts Resilience fund is supporting new, region-specific activities to build the long-term resiliency of arts organizations battling the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Through the South Arts Resilience Fund, significant grants have been made available to small- and mid-sized arts organizations with a history of visionary leadership and impact. South Arts continues to seek additional funds to further build the South Arts Resilience Fund and its grant-making capabilities as the pandemic and its effects continue to evolve.

Prepared by Hub City Press.