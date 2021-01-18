New KFC Restaurant Opening Soon in Boiling Springs

A new Kentucky Fried Chicken is coming soon to Boiling Springs. Construction is already underway on the new restaurant at 4004 Boiling Springs Rd.

The new restaurant will feature KFC’s signature American Showman design aesthetic, which includes many elements that pay tribute to KFC Founder Colonel Harland Sanders and the brand’s heritage, including its signature red and white stripes.

Some key elements of the American Showman design that will be featured in the new restaurant include:

Photos of Colonel Sanders, the “original celebrity chef,” showcasing his travels around the world and encounters with other

A signature bucket chandelier, which is the centerpiece of the restaurant’s dining

A chalkboard on the front counter listing the name of the cook and the S. farm that supplied the chicken being freshly prepared in the restaurant that day.

“We are pleased to bring the Colonel’s world-famous chicken to Boiling Springs,” said Lee Basinger/President. “We look forward to welcoming the community to our new restaurant on January 26th.”

KFC, founded by Colonel Harland Sanders, specializes in Original Recipe®, Extra Crispy™, Kentucky Grilled Chicken® and Extra Crispy™ Tenders, Hot Wings™, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, freshly hand prepared chicken sandwiches, biscuits and homestyle side items.