Proud Mary Theatre Presents Stuck Jan. 29-31

Proud Mary Theatre Company is pleased to launch its #BlackQueerLivesMatter Series with Stuck by Atlanta playwright Paris Crayton III, streaming January 29-31, 2021.

In this drama directed by Clark E. Nesbitt, Jacob Charles has just received news that his girlfriend of three years is expecting their first child but he can’t seem to stop having dreams about someone else. He tries to unpack all of these thoughts through therapy. Little does he know that his therapist, Whitney Armstrong, is going through her own problems trying to manage a relationship with a married woman.

Stuck features a cast of five incredible artists including Latreshia Lilly, Kristofer Parker, Antoinette Hall, Schuyler Carson Jackson, and Ava Davis.

Streaming begins Friday, January 29, at 8:00 am and ends Sunday, January 31, at midnight. This is a FREE event but registration is required on Eventbrite to obtain streaming information.

Register to watch the play for free at eventbrite.com/e/stuck-by-paris-crayton-iii-tickets-137181727239. Donations to Proud Mary can be made at proudmarytheatre.com.