Restaurant Week South Carolina Continues Through This Weekend

Restaurant Week South Carolina is a celebration of local cuisine at dozens of participating restaurants. From fine to casual dining, participating restaurants will feature special menu items, promotions, and discounts through January 17!

Guests can sample new restaurants or visit old favorites while enjoying exceptional dining at a great value. Each restaurant will offer a special prix fixe menu showcasing the best of their cuisine. While not required, diners are encouraged to make reservations, as restaurants will fill up quickly.

The event gives local, regional, and national food lovers the opportunity to experience dinner at a number of casual and high-end South Carolina restaurants. Some of the participating local restaurants include Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery, CityRange Steakhouse Grill, Cribbs Kitchen, Fuddruckers, Heirloom, and and Tulip Tree. Be sure to check the website for the complete list of participating restaurants!

Restaurant information, menus and reservation information for Spartanburg participants can be found online at www.restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com/city/spartanburg.