S.C. Public Health Officials Call on Nurses, Pharmacists, Paramedics to Apply for Jobs That Support COVID-19 Vaccination

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has announced immediate openings of critical positions to support the state’s robust COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and other core public health and environmental services.

Available positions include nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, administrative support and other key personnel across the state.

“This is a crucial time for our state and, like many public health agencies across the nation, we’re seeking qualified individuals to serve alongside our state’s public health officials in South Carolina’s hour of need,” said Nick Davidson, DHEC Senior Deputy for Public Health. “We’re calling on all those who are qualified, willing and able to apply. Your state urgently needs you. Seriously consider becoming a DHEC employee who makes a real difference in the lives of South Carolinians each day.”

DHEC anticipates hiring at least 150 staff who will assist with COVID-19 vaccination clinics. As the vaccine rollout quickly progresses in South Carolina, DHEC will need additional staff and that is why the agency is asking for assistance now.

“Under normal circumstances it can take several months to hire someone in South Carolina state government,” said Marcus Robinson, DHEC Chief Human Resources Officer. “However, these are extraordinary times and we have worked with state and DHEC Human Resources to streamline our hiring process. We expect to hire people within days or weeks rather than months.”

Of the 150 positions available:

some are full-time, part-time, and hourly

pay varies by the job; currently seeking to fill positions ranging from $13 to $45/hr.

many are statewide and some are county- or region-specific

some offer greater flexibility than others (e.g., hours, location, etc.).

In addition to hiring staff to support our pandemic response, there are a number of other positions available that provide essential health and environmental services across the state.

To support the state’s fight against COVID-19, DHEC staff have worked vigorously to protect the health and safety of all South Carolinians. To date, 2,621 DHEC staff have worked 1,201,590 hours as part of the statewide response.

Apply today:

If you are interested in applying to be part of a team with decades-long legacy of public service, click here.

If you have questions about available positions, please contact:

Patrice Witt, Interim Director of Talent Management, at [email protected] or 803-898-1169

or 803-898-1169 Kenya Perez, Recruiting Manager, [email protected] or 803-898-9095