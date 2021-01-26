The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck Reopens at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport

The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck is once again serving passengers at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.

The restaurant and bar, located in GSP’s Grand Hall just past the security checkpoint, will offer a streamlined menu and new socially distanced seating.

The menu will feature popular dishes including artisanal pizzas, salads, and sandwiches inspired by world-renowned Chef Wolfgang Puck. The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck will serve a full selection of cocktails, wine and beer. GSP’s one-of-a-kind craft beer GSP Flight Line from RJ Rocker’s Brewery will also be available on draught.

The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck was temporarily closed in March 2020 due to the significant reduction in air travel resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

“As more passengers return to air travel, we are pleased to once again offer them the amenities and award-winning dining they’ve come to expect at GSP,” said Dave Edwards, president and CEO of the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District.

The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. until the last flight departs.

Learn more at gspairport.com.