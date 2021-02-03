Chapman Cultural Center Awards 2020-2021 Third Quarter Community Grants

Chapman Cultural Center is committed to broadening and strengthening Spartanburg’s Cultural community. Because of this commitment, a major part of the work they do is centered around funding Spartanburg’s arts and cultural community.

One of Chapman Cultural Center’s major funding opportunities comes in the form of its quarterly Community Grants Program. The Community Grants Program awards up to $5,000 per application and is open to both individual artists and non-profits/government agencies. Learn more about the grant application process here.

Chapman has awarded the following artists and organizations a Community Grant for its Q3 2020-2021 grants cycle:

Children’s Advocacy Center

The Children’s Advocacy Center was awarded a Community Grant to help purchase art supplies and a mobile cart to assist staff with children’s therapy and communication through drawing, painting, music, and other non-verbal forms of expression that can help their staff determine the nature of a child’s situation.

Jeff Edwards

Local Musician Jeff Edwards was awarded a Community Grant to help pay for a professional videographer and designer to create a music video for the Jeff Edwards Band. The band has had requests from promoters to do so but currently lacks the funds to produce a video professionally. The goal of the music video will be to help the band reach a wider audience and further promote their music.

Joshua Gaffney

Joshua Gaffney was awarded a Community Grant to aid in the purchase of photography equipment. Joshua is looking to expand his photography business in order to further support himself financially. His goal is to use the Community Grant to purchase some of the equipment that can help make that happen.

Laura Zeisler

Laura Ziesler was awarded a Community Grant to implement an intergenerational photography project addressing isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. A story wall of about 200 photographs will be created by residents of public housing, retirement homes, and senior centers to tell the story of our community’s experiences during COVID.

To continue to fund projects that support the Spartanburg arts community, please consider supporting local artists and organizations by donating to the Chapman Cultural Center.

Written by Chapman Cultural Center.