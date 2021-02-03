Greenville Drive to Host Community Blood Drive on Friday, Feb. 5th

The Blood Connection has a critical need for blood donations, especially O-positive, O-negative, and B-negative blood types. The Greenville Drive will help by hosting a blood drive on Friday, February 5, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm at Fluor Field.

There are still dozens of donation appointment slots open. Donors can visit the following website to sign up: donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/163183.

All blood donors will receive a $20 VISA card. Those who would like to donate convalescent plasma (must have proof of COVID-19 diagnosis) will receive $100 in e-gift cards as a thank you for their donation. Plasma donors can call 864-751-1168 to make an appointment at the Fluor Field drive.

COVID-19 antibody testing is included with all blood donations.

Fluor Field is located at 935 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601. The blood drive will take place in the Front Porch (at the corner of Field St. & Markley St.). Call The Blood Connection at for additional information.

Donating blood during a critical need affects patients at every hospital in the Upstate. Please help spread the word to get our blood supply back to stable.