Help Hub City Writers Project Design Its New Store Bookmark

Hub City Writers Project is designing new bookmarks, and they want your help! They love giving bookmarks out with their books, and they’ve decided it’s time for a fun new design!

They will be creating a special edition bookmark in honor of their 25th anniversary, and they want to feature the sweet bookshop cat, Zora Nelle.

Want to help out? Perfect! Y’all have embraced your local indie and Zora Nelle especially, so they are making it a fun little contest! They would love designers, photographers, and creators of any kind to send Zora Nelle designs. Whoever is chosen will have their name featured with the design which will be given out to all of customers and a prize tote with three recent Hub City Press titles inside: The Magnetic Girl in paperback, You Want More, and A Measure of Belonging.

To Enter:

Make sure you’re following @hubcitybookshop and @hubcitywriters

Send your high-res, print-ready file (.jpg, .pdf, or vector file) to [email protected]

The bookmark size will be 3×7 inches. Anyone is the U.S. can participate. The contest will run until February 10th, and the winner will be chosen on February 22nd. Hub City Writers Project has a few pictures of Zora here to get you started, but feel free to come in and take your own pictures too — she loves posing for the camera!

Visit hubcity.org for additional information.