Hub City Writers Project to Receive $10,000 Grant From the National Endowment for the Arts

Hub City Writers Project has been approved for a $10,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support the publication of press books in 2021.

The Hub City Writers Project publishing catalog is among 1,073 projects across America totaling nearly $25 million that were selected during this first round of fiscal year 2021 funding in the Grants for Arts Projects funding category. Hub City Writers Project is proud to be the only literary organization in the state to receive funding this year, and one of two book publishers in the Southeast.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support this project from Hub City Writers Project,” said Arts Endowment Acting Chairman Ann Eilers. “Hub City is among the arts organizations across the country that have demonstrated creativity, excellence, and resilience during this very challenging year.”

“We are so gratified to have the support of the NEA again this year. Their assistance helps assure that the new and unsung voices we are passionate about publishing reach their readership and garner the publicity they deserve.”

Focused on finding and spotlighting extraordinary new and unsung writers from the American South, our curated list champions diverse authors and books that don’t fit into the commercial publishing landscape. The press has published over ninety high-caliber literary works, including novels, short stories, poetry, memoir, and books emphasizing the region’s culture and history. Hub City is interested in books with a strong sense of place and is committed to introducing a diverse roster of lesser-heard Southern voices.

For more information on projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit www.arts.gov/about/news. For more information on Hub City Writers Project, visit www.hubcity.org.