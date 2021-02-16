Northside Gateway Art Committee Selects Brooklyn-based Olalekan Jeyifous for New Iconic Public Art

Northside Gateway Art Committee has announced the selection of Olalekan Jeyifous as the artist for an iconic outdoor artwork for the new gateway plaza at the corner of Howard and College Streets in Spartanburg, SC.

The Northside Gateway Art Project, a partnership between Northside Development Group and Northside Gateway Art Committee, has commissioned an iconic outdoor work of art for the gateway into the Northside neighborhood. The artwork, intended to activate and enhance the cultural connectivity and economic vitality of the Northside, will inspire healthy lifestyles via walkability in the neighborhood by engaging with the history, natural beauty, and cultural identity of the community. Neighborhood resident and Art Committee member, Tony Thomas shares that “this artwork will reflect the spirit of the Northside community and our vision for diversity and inclusion. A community where all people feel welcomed. I truly believe Olalekan Jeyifous is the right artist to capture that sentiment—for all to enjoy!”

Olalekan Jeyifous is a Brooklyn-based artist whose work re-imagines social spaces that examine the relationship between architecture, community, and the environment. He has received numerous grants and is a recent fellow of the Rockefeller Foundation’s Bellagio Center. In addition to an extensive exhibition history, he has spent over a decade creating large-scale installations for a variety of public spaces. Jeyifous’ previous works can be found in Alexandria, VA, Grand Rapids, MI, Durham, NC, and Cleveland, OH.

“This opportunity is of great interest to me given my strong background in creating award winning public artwork that engages a variety of diverse conditions and communities,” Jeyifous said in his submission. “I am also very excited about the possibility of producing artwork that reflects the evolving cultural, educational, and economic values for the ‘new Northside’ community.”

The next steps for the Northside Gateway Art project include a site visit by Jeyifous to continue the planning and community engagement process for the art project. The work is scheduled to be completed by summer 2022.

Prepared by Chapman Cultural Center.