Reedy River Rivalry Returns to Fluor Field This Saturday

Baseball returns to Fluor Field on Saturday, February 27, as Clemson and South Carolina face off in the annual Reedy River Rivalry.

The Reedy River Rivalry has produced some of the largest attendances at Fluor Field for more than ten years. However, due to school rules and capacity restrictions, tickets for this game are not currently available for the general public. If this changes and additional tickets are made available prior to the event, ticket information will be posted on the official ticketing website.

The game starts at 4:0 pm and will be available to watch live on ESPN+. Official Reedy River Rivalry merchandise can be purchased at the Drive’s online store.

Visit milb.com/greenville/events/reedyriverrivalry for all of the details.