SCDHEC Offers Centralized Phone Number, Email for Locating Delayed COVID-19 Test Results

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is making it easier for residents to track down any delayed COVID-19 test results with a single centralized phone number and email address.

Residents can call or email if they haven’t received their test result within 72 hours of getting tested but shouldn’t call or email sooner than 72 hours.

“Testing for COVID-19 remains a critical step in our ongoing battle against the virus,” said Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC Physician and Chief Medical Officer. “While vaccines are being given to thousands of residents each day, it will be several months before there’s enough vaccine manufactured and available for everyone. If you haven’t received your shots yet, you’re encouraged to continue to get tested regularly for COVID-19 so you aren’t unknowingly infected and spreading the virus.”

While COVID-19 testing has never been easier or more accessible, there are some instances where, due to various reasons, an individual may not receive his or her test result within the typical 72 hours. Instead of contacting a specific testing provider or regional DHEC public health department, anyone who hasn’t received their test result within 72 hours of being tested can call DHEC’s Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 or email [email protected] The Care Line will route callers to a testing team that can look up your test result in our secure database, regardless of whether you were tested at a DHEC-sponsored testing location or a non-DHEC partner testing site.

Before you call or email DHEC to receive your test result, make sure to:

Wait the recommended time frame provided by your testing site provider before calling or emailing DHEC (usually 72 hours)

Have specific information available:

Your first and last name

Your date of birth

Location where you were tested

Date you were tested

If your test result is positive, whether you feel ill or not, it’s critical that you follow the recommended quarantine and isolation precautions so you don’t infect others.

More than 5.2 million COVID-19 tests have been performed in South Carolina, and more than 300 testing locations are open in communities across the state. To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19testing.