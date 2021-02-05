Shuttle and Valet Service Launched to Support Downtown Spartanburg Businesses

The following article originally appeared on the OneSpartanburg Blog.

OneSpartanburg, the City of Spartanburg, and The Valet have launched valet and shuttle services to further support downtown Spartanburg businesses.

After completing a pilot of the free valet service in December, it is now available from 4:30 pm to 10:30 pm Thursdays through Saturday.s Cars can be dropped off and picked up by The Peddler on Main St.

The shuttle service allows users to be picked up or dropped off in the stretch from Main Street Pub to Spill The Beans along Main St., spanning out to Magnolia Street and City Hall parking lots. The app-based shuttle service is available from 11 am to 4 pm Mondays through Saturdays.

“These services were the result of feedback from our downtown business community,” said Katherine O’Neill, OneSpartanburg, Inc. Chief Economic Development Officer. “We believe this collaborative effort will benefit all downtown businesses by increasing access to storefronts.”

Despite the pandemic and lack of large downtown events, data shows that Morgan Square drew in 82% of its 2019 traffic during 2020, above the 80% benchmark goal identified by the Bringing Back The Burg Business Recovery Task Force.

The Valet, owned by Landon Cohen, will handle the shuttle and valet services, and related staffing.

“These parking and transportation options will help visitors and residents easily travel throughout downtown without having to worry about parking. As a result, we hope that this will encourage people to spend more time downtown when they visit, and explore what the downtown shops and businesses have to offer,” said Terence Dawkins with The Valet.

The shuttle service can be used by downloading the My Trax GPS app. Users will need to enter the code “downtown” after choosing “view live tracking map.” The app uses drivers’ location to send a street-legal golf cart for pick-ups and drop-offs.

“As our downtown business community and our residents continue to navigate the pandemic, creativity and collaboration are Spartanburg’s strengths. Born from that collaboration, this complimentary downtown valet parking and the new shuttle service will be hugely beneficial in supporting our local retailers and restauranteurs,” said Spartanburg City Manager Chris Story.

Prepared by OneSpartanburg.

Image: A golf cart used for shuttle service in a similar program.