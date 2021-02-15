Spartanburg Art Museum Hosts ‘Counterfeit’ Art Exhibition Through Feb. 28th

Counterfeit, currently on view at Spartanburg Art Museum through February 28, features over twenty local artists who forged works in the style and manner of historical giants like Da Vinci and Vermeer to contemporary giants like Kusama and Koons.

Artists faithfully render their paintings, prints, and sculptures to the originals or have created works in the spirit of artists they are influenced and inspired by. This exhibition is an incredible showing of the enormous talent living and working in Spartanburg today. We are incredibly grateful for the spirit of generosity in which these artists have approached this exhibition, and their willingness to help us remain open and get through the other side of an incredibly difficult year financially.

The museum’s seminal piece from their permanent collection, The Girl with Red Hair by Robert Henri (1905) has been meticulously rendered by Kathleen Digney, Spartanburg Art Museum’s Art School Coordinator. Her thirty-plus years as a professional portrait painter are on full display as her version rivals that of Henri’s and were it not for the wall text, visitors would not be able to espy the original from the counterfeit.

Each Thursday in February at 6pm SAM will offer free Curatorial Tours of Counterfeit. Space is limited and you must RSVP to reserve your spot to ensure proper social distancing. Face masks are required. This is a great opportunity to view the works in a safe space during our newly expanded hours on Thursday evenings.

All of the artwork in Counterfeit is available for purchase. Visit spartanburgartmusuem.org to learn how to begin pre-bidding today. Participating artists receive a percentage of the sale of their works. The full proceeds from Roderice Cardell’s forgery of Basquiat’s Untitled, Skull will be donated to his family.

You can show your love and support of SAM by purchasing a Counterfeit Gala Boxes for $100. Each box is crafted for two and includes bites by The Dray, a choice of red or white wine from Bond Street Wines, and some interactive goodies to engage with as you help solve an art caper during the virtual Counterfeit Event and Live Auction on February 26 beginning at 7:00pm.

Participating Artists

Page Davis Baehr

Bailie

George Brandt

Roderice Cardell

Nancy Corbin

Brandi Dice

Kathleen Digney

Christina Dixon

Trey Finney

Isabel Forbes

Kate Frost

Annette Giaco

Pat Kabore

Aubrey Micah Long

Stephen Long

Sam Mitchell

Rosetta Nesbitt

Joan Penn

Sylvia Spears

Nora von Dorn Ortega

Kathy Wofford Zimmerli

Image: Gustav Klimt (1862-1918), The Kiss 1908. Painting at the Osterreichische Gallery in Vienna, Austria. Counterfeit by Annette Giaco. Medium: acrylic and gold leaf.

Written by Elizabeth Goddard, Executive Director, Spartanburg Art Museum.