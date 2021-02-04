The Lunar New Year Begins on February 12th

The Lunar New Year begins on February 12, and in terms of the Chinese zodiac animal, it’s the Year of the Ox.

If you didn’t know, the Chinese zodiac is based on the cycle of the moon, which repeats every twelve years. Each year is linked to a different animal.

According to legend, the twelve animals ran a race thousands of years ago to determine their order. Each child born after that race takes on the traits of the animal assigned to the year they were born. The twelve animals that appear on the Chinese Zodiac calendar include a rat, buffalo (ox), tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig. Their appearance on the Chinese Zodiac is the topic of countless legends and is deeply embedded in Chinese mythology.

This year, 2021, is the Year of the Ox. The Chinese term translated as ox is in Chinese niú (牛), a word generally referring to cows, bulls, or neutered types of the bovine family, such as common cattle or water buffalo. The zodiacal ox may be construed as male, female, neuter, and either singular or plural.

The ox of the Chinese zodiac has a long history. In Chinese mythology, the many myths about the oxen or ox-like beings include both celestial and earthly types of oxen, as well as other entities. The myths range from ones which include oxen or composite beings with ox characteristics as major actors to ones which focus on human or divine actors, in which the role of the oxen are more subsidiary. In some cases, Chinese myths focus on oxen-related subjects, such as plowing and agriculture or ox-powered carriage. Another important role for beef cattle is in the religious capacity of sacrificial offerings. Chinese mythology intersects with the idea of the zodiacal ox.

Predictions aside, the annual celebration of Chinese Lunar New Year is a chance for sampling food, games, music, martial arts, and colorful pageantry related to Chinese heritage. The official start of the year is February 12.

Ready to get in the spirit? Look through Chinese Lunar New Year events to (virtually) attend, find a Lunar New Year-themed book at a local library to read with your family, or create Chinese New Year delights!