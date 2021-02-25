TTI Floor Care North America Establishing Operations in Spartanburg County; $93 Million Investment and 134 New Jobs Expected

TTI Floor Care North America, a floor care company, has announced plans to establish a new distribution center in Spartanburg County. The company, along with its partners, will invest $93 million and create 134 new jobs.

Located at 578 Robinson Road in Greer, TTI Floor Care North America’s brands include Hoover®, Oreck® and Dirt Devil®. The company sells vacuums, carpet cleaning equipment and solutions and accessories for hard floors and carpets to consumers and commercial businesses. The new distribution center will be utilized to serve TTI Floor Care North America’s customers throughout the East and Midwest regions of the United States.

The facility is expected to be operational in March 2021 and completed in the latter half of the year. Individuals interested in joining the TTI Floor Care North America team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project.

“TTI Floor Care North America looks forward to a long and successful relationship with the state of South Carolina,” said TTI Floor Care North America VP and General Manager Jessica Rapp. When we were presented with the opportunity to expand our business in Spartanburg County, we decided it was the perfect location. We are very appreciative of the support we have already received from the state of South Carolina, Spartanburg County and the South Carolina Ports Authority, and we are eager to begin contributing to the local economy and job market!” –