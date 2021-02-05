United Community Bank Announces Upstate Headquarters; $24.8 Million Investment and 227 New Jobs Expected

United Community Bank has announced that it will establish its corporate headquarters at 200 East Camperdown Way, near Falls Park in Greenville, SC.

The new headquarters, which will also house a retail branch, is expected to be completed by 2024. By establishing Greenville as its corporate headquarters, United Community Bank will become the largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. The move will also result in a $24.8 million investment and the creation of 227 new jobs in the state.

“United Community Bank has been an excellent, long-term partner to the City of Greenville. United’s expanded commitment and decision to make Greenville its headquarters affirms the work we’ve done to retain and attract strong corporate citizens,” said Mayor Knox White. “With our mission to support financial services, entrepreneurship and advanced manufacturing, Greenville is establishing itself as a destination for innovation and a first-class workforce.”

United Community Bank currently has 2,419 employees across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee who are committed to maintaining the bank’s extraordinary culture and creating meaningful relationships with customers, all with a goal of improving lives and communities. The bank has been honored for the third consecutive year by American Banker and Best Companies Group as one of the “2020 Best Banks to Work For,” and Forbes magazine named United Community Bank to its “America’s Best Banks” list in 2020.

“We are pleased to establish a permanent, long-term presence in Greenville as part of our growth strategy,” stated United Community Bank Inc. Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton. “As we expand across the Southeast, we continually evaluate the right solutions for the future of our company and see this investment as a significant step toward preserving the special culture we’ve built over the last 70 years. We remain committed to all communities across our footprint and look forward to being a contributor to business growth across the entire region.”

Individuals interested in joining the United Community Bank team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

Visit sccommerce.com/news/united-community-bank-names-new-corporate-headquarters-and-expands-greenville-county for additional information.