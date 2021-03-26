City Council Approves Property Swap for Dr. T.K. Gregg Community Center Outdoor Space

Spartanburg City Council unanimously approved a property swap with Piedmont Interstate Fair at their recent meeting on Monday, March 22, with the city gaining a new parcel to enhance the outdoor space behind the new Dr. T.K. Gregg Community Center.

In exchange, Piedmont Interstate Fair will receive a small parcel adjacent to the fairgrounds nearby. City staff and representatives of the Piedmont Interstate Fair came to the agreement to swap ownership of the parcels. Piedmont Interstate Fair intends to use the New Parking Area for additional Fair parking.

For more from the recent city council meeting, see the full video below.

Spartanburg City Council meeting, March 22, 2021 from City of Spartanburg on Vimeo.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.