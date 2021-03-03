Fluor Field to Welcome Additional Amateur Baseball Games

After a highly successful return of baseball to Fluor Field with the Reedy River Rivalry presented by ScanSource, the Greenville Drive are prepared to host additional amateur baseball games in downtown Greenville.

Drive General Manager, Eric Jarinko, noted, “While we anxiously await the Drive’s Opening Day scheduled for Tuesday, May 4th, … we’re excited that Fluor Field will host top quality amateur baseball with a mix of college and high school games over the next two months.”

Fluor Field has been selected as one of three “bubble” sites across the country by the Big Ten Conference, to host games the weekends of March 5th-7th, and 12th-14th. Heading to Fluor Field during the first weekend will be the Michigan State Spartans, Maryland Terrapins, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Illinois Fighting Illini. Joining the Spartans for the second weekend will be the Northwestern Wildcats, Michigan Wolverines, and Purdue Boilermakers.

Craig Brown, Drive Owner & President as well as a prominent Michigan State alumnus, stated, “Fluor Field and Downtown Greenville continues to be a highly sought-after location for collegiate baseball. We’re proud to welcome the Big Ten Conference to the Drive’s home ballpark, and very proud of our staff for developing a plan that is inline with conference protocols.”

Due to current Big Ten Conference policies, the only fans permitted for these games will be two guests per player and coach. If these restrictions are lifted by the Big Ten Conference at any point, the Drive will release additional information regarding ticket availability.

On Tuesday, March 16th, the Wofford Terriers tangle with Georgia Bulldogs at Fluor Field. The Terriers returns 26 players from the 2020 season that finished the shortened year with a 14-3 record, including SoCon Preseason Pitcher of the Year, Hayes Heinecke. Currently ranked 7th in the nation, the Bulldogs return to Fluor Field for the first time since 2009.

Upstate high school baseball takes center stage at Fluor Field on Saturday, March 20th. Eastside and Wren will face-off at 1 PM, followed by Greer and TL Hanna at 4 PM.

Head coach Landon Powell leads his North Greenville University Crusaders, currently the third-ranked team in Division II baseball, against the Lander University Bearcats on Tuesday, March 30th at 6 PM.

2021 marks the inaugural season for the Bob Jones University baseball program. The Drive are excited to host the Bruins for a special game versus Brevard College on Tuesday, April 6th, as both teams make their Fluor Field debut.

The final two amateur games at Fluor Field before the start of the Drive season will be between some of the top high school programs across Greenville County. The Riverside Warriors and Hillcrest Rams will face-off on Friday, April 9th with first pitch at 7 PM. And finally, the Greenville Red Raiders will take on the Mauldin Mavericks on Tuesday, April 20th at 6:30 PM.

Social-distancing polices and procedures will be in effect during each of these games at Fluor Field, including the wearing of masks. A full overview of these policies are available at GreenvilleDrive.com.

“Baseball is back in full force at Fluor Field,” added Jarinko. “Fan and player safety will remain at the forefront of each these games at Fluor Field, including masks requirements and social distancing practices.”

Tickets for each amateur game, with the exception of the Big Ten Conference, are available here. The full schedule of games and ticket prices is listed below:

Big Ten Conference Games – ONLY PLAYERS/COACHES GUESTS PERMITTED

Friday, March 5th

Illinois vs. Ohio State – 3 PM

Michigan State vs. Maryland – 6:30 PM

Saturday, March 6th

Illinois vs. Ohio State – 10 AM and 1 PM

Michigan State vs. Maryland – 4:30 PM and 7:30 PM

Sunday, March 7th

Illinois vs. Ohio State – 10 AM

Michigan State vs. Maryland – 1:30 PM

Friday, March 12th

Michigan vs. Purdue – 3 PM

Northwestern vs. Michigan State – 6:30 PM

Saturday, March 13th

Michigan vs. Purdue – 10 AM and 1 PM

Northwestern vs. Michigan State – 430 PM and 7:30 PM

Sunday, March 14th

Michigan vs. Purdue – 10 AM

Northwestern vs. Michigan State – 1:30 PM

Wofford vs. Georgia – Tuesday, March 16th

First pitch at 6 PM

All tickets are $10

Wren/Eastside and Greer/TL Hanna – Saturday, March 20th

First pitch at 1 PM and 4 PM

All tickets are $7

North Greenville vs. Lander – Tuesday, March 30th

First pitch at 6 PM

All tickets are $10

Bob Jones vs. Brevard – Tuesday, April 6th

First pitch at 6 PM

All tickets are $7

Riverside High School vs. Hillcrest High School – Friday, April 9th

First pitch at 7 PM

All tickets are $7

Greenville High School vs. Mauldin High School – Tuesday, April 20th

First pitch at 6:30 PM

All tickets are $7