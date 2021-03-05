GSP International Airport Recognized As Best Small Airport in North America by the 2020 Airport Service Quality Awards

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) has been recognized as the Best Airport in North America among airports serving 2-5 million passengers annually by the 2020 Airport Service Quality awards.

Airports Council International (ACI), the world’s most prominent industry association for airports, revealed the recipients of 2020 Airport Service Quality awards today, highlighting the world’s best airports as judged by their customers.

The Airport Service Quality program is the world’s leading airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking program. The ASQ Departures program measures passenger satisfaction across 34 key performance indicators.

“ACI’s Airport Service Quality awards represent the highest possible accolade for airport operators around the world,” ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said. “This year more than any other, the awards recognize those airports that have listened to their customers and adapted services and experiences they offer to meet changing needs and expectations under very trying circumstances.

“GSP takes great pride in providing our customers with a superior airport experience”, said Dave Edwards, president and CEO of the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District. “In recent years, the airport has received numerous awards of excellence from industry organizations for our restaurants, retail stores, amenities, and marketing activities. However, we are humbled to be recognized with such a prestigious award by the customers who have chosen GSP to meet their air travel needs.”

Since March 2020, GSP has proactively implemented numerous safety measures to protect the traveling public, employees and business partners through the airport’s “Prepare for Takeoff” program. GSP encouraged social distancing, provided additional hand sanitizing stations, installed Plexiglass shields in high-traffic areas, increased cleaning and sanitization protocols in the terminal, encouraged the use of touchless technologies and required face masks at the airport.

Despite the pandemic’s significant impact on the travel industry in 2020, GSP continued to survey its passengers to determine their needs, perceptions, and desires. The airport used this research to prioritize safety measures, the re-opening of food, beverage, and retail outlets in the terminal building and the addition of new nonstop flights to Houston, Jacksonville, Orlando, and Tampa.

ACI’s award announcement can be found at aci.aero/news/2021/03/01/worlds-best-airports-for-customer-experience-revealed/.