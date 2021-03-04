Hub City Bookshop to Host Virtual Lunch and Learn With Julian Hoffman and John Lane

Join conservationists Julian Hoffman and John Lane for a virtual luncheon on March 9 at 12:30 pm. They will be discussing Hoffman’s newest book, Irreplaceable, talking about their work and authorship in nature conservation and answering your questions.

All across the world, irreplaceable habitats are under threat. Unique ecosystems of plants and animals are being destroyed by human intervention. From the tiny to the vast, from marshland to meadow, and from America to England, Greece, and India, they are disappearing.

Irreplaceable is not only a love letter to the haunting beauty of these landscapes and the wild species that call them home, including prairie chickens, nightingales, lynxes, hornbills, redwoods, and elephant seals, it is also a timely reminder of the vital connections between humans and nature, and all that we stand to lose in terms of wonder and well-being. This is a book about the power of resistance in an age of loss; a testament to the transformative possibilities that emerge when people come together to defend our most special places and wildlife from extinction.

Exploring treasured coral reefs and remote mountains, tropical jungle and ancient woodland, urban gardens and tallgrass prairie, Julian Hoffman traces the stories of threatened places around the globe through the voices of local communities and grassroots campaigners as well as professional ecologists and academics. And in the process, he asks what a deep emotional relationship with place offers us-culturally, socially, and psychologically. In this rigorous, intimate, and impassioned account, he presents a powerful call to arms in the face of unconscionable natural destruction.

Julian Hoffman is the author of The Small Heart of Things: Being at Home in a Beckoning World (Georgia), which won the 2012 AWP Award Series for Creative Nonfiction and the National Outdoor Book Award for Natural History Literature. He was also the winner of the Terrain.org Nonfiction Prize and has written for EarthLines, Kyoto Journal, Beloit Fiction Journal, Briar Cliff Review, Flyway, Redwood Coast Review, Silk Road Review, and Southern Humanities Review. He lives in northwestern Greece.

John Lane attended Wofford College, The Breadloaf School of English, and Bennington College. Among his many awards his selected poems, ABANDONED QUARRY, won the Southeastern Independent Booksellers Alliance Poetry Book Award, his nonfiction book COYOTE SETTLES THE SOUTH was named a finalist and a Nature Book of Uncommon Merit by the John Burroughs Society, and his novel FATE MORELAND’S WIDOW was named Independent Publisher Silver Medalist. One of the founders of the Hub City Writers Project, Lane lives in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

