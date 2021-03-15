Investments in Cargo Capabilities Helping Fuel GSP International Airport Growth

More than a decade after Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport began investing in growing its cargo capacity, the investments have begun to pay off, big-time.

GSP, a long-time economic and tourism development ally in Spartanburg County, launched its Cerulean Aviation cargo division in 2016, with agreements for nonstop freighter service to Europe coming soon after. In 2019 came increased demand for international and domestic freight service, so GSP opened a 110,000-square-foot air cargo facility to meet demand. That $33 million investment led to GSP not only setting record-high cargo marks, but being named the 20th-busiest cargo hub in the U.S.

Along with its cargo successes, GSP was named the Best Airport in North America among airports serving 2-5 million passengers per year, according to the 2020 Airport Service Quality awards.

“GSP is unique among regional airports in the U.S. The airport is not totally dependent on one stream of revenue. While passenger service is perhaps the most noticeable aspect of the work we do at GSP, air cargo and real estate development make significant contributions to the airport district,” said Dave Edwards, President and CEO of the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District.

Cargo Succeeds During COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic worsened in the U.S. during 2020, GSP found itself well-positioned to weather the decline in business and leisure travel thanks in large part to its increases in cargo capabilities.

“This ability has helped GSP retain staff, provide much-needed revenue to partially offset losses in the passenger sector and to continue to raise the profile for air freight capabilities in the Upstate region,” Edwards said.

GSP’s Role in Economic Development The airport handles domestic cargo operations and overnight package shipments, and also handles shipments to and from Germany via freight forwarder Senator International on behalf of numerous companies in the area. This international exchange has raised the profile of the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District and its Cerulean Aviation division among shippers for their capacity to handle unique and expedited freight shipments. Cerulean provided support for the largest civilian airlift of horses ever – 550 in total – during the FEI World Equestrian Games in 2018, held at the Tryon International Equestrian Center. Senator International is currently running two weekly freighter trips to and from Mexico City, a weekly trip to and from Queretaro Intercontinental Airport, and six weekly trips to and from Frankfurt-Hahn Airport in Germany. GSP, with an annual trade total worth $3.09 billion through September 2020, is a hub for automotive parts, vehicles and medical equipment. “GSP works closely with partners in the economic development community in the Upstate and across the southeast U.S. With over 2,500 acres of developable land at GSP, it is important that we find opportunities that are compatible with a growing regional airport and also provide value to the region in terms of jobs and long-term investment,” Edwards said. Facilities Fuel Growth The 110,000-square-foot cargo facility opened in 2019 sits on a 17-acre space, which allows the airport to accommodate three Boeing 747-800 freight aircraft at the same time. That roughly triples the airport’s previous capacity. In 2020, GSP handled 62,255 tons of cargo, up 12% from 2019. In just the month of September 2020, cargo volume jumped by 87% year over year. Over the last five years, cargo volume at GSP has gone up 118%. Unlike some traditional airports, GSP provides an abundance of airspace and airfield capacity, short taxi times and uncongested arrival and departure patters. The airport’s 11,001-foot runway can support even the largest aircraft, and GSP is currently the only airport in the Carolinas offering nonstop international cargo service. “Moving forward, GSP continues to see rising demand and is pursuing additional growth through new routes and additional air cargo flights,” Edwards said. “Our collaborations with the economic development community help us maximize the value of the investments made at GSP and complement the developments being made across the Upstate region.”

Prepared by GSP Airport.