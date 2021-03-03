Local Spartanburg Businesses Partner With Charles Lea Center Foundation to Raise Awareness for Developmental Disabilities Month

On February 26, 1987, President Ronald Reagan officially declared Proclamation 5613 making March National Disabilities Awareness Month.

The proclamation called for people to provide understanding, encouragement and opportunities to help persons with disabilities to lead productive and fulfilling lives. Coincidentally that same year, the Charles Lea Center Foundation was established to support the Center and its mission to improve the quality of life for those with disabilities and special needs.

In 2021 it is estimated that over 6 million individuals in the United States have developmental disabilities, and the Charles Lea Center Foundation has a plan to activate the community and raise awareness by partnering with over 40 local businesses participating in a range of community offerings with proceeds benefiting the Foundation.

“We are overwhelmed by the response of our ‘Community Champions’, over 40 local merchants who are participating this month by either choosing a day(s), week or the entire month to host what we are calling a “give back” day(s) to the CLC Foundation,” said Marisa Cecil – CLC Foundation President. “Some folks may not know that on average it costs $70 a day or $14,500 a year to support each community member the Charles Lea Center supports.”

Serving the greater Spartanburg area for over 45 years, The Charles Lea Center supports 1,500 community members with disabilities and special needs in Spartanburg County each year by providing a range of services to over 75 locations in the County.

“There are no shortage of noble causes to support or reputable organizations to team up with in Spartanburg,” said Kenneth Cribb of FR8Yard. “However, we are particularly proud to team up with the Charles Lea Center Foundation on Saturday, March 13th. The Charles Lea Center Foundation does so much for so many, and we love that the funding stays right here within our own community.”

And FR8Yard isn’t the only organization with big plans to support the CLC Foundation and raise awareness on the 13th…Miss Marion’s School of Dance is proud to help make dreams possible for the individuals the Charles Lea Center serves right here in Spartanburg County.

“It is very important for our studio family to give back to the community and help make a difference. We are proud to partner with the CLC Foundation, and look forward to our fundraiser on Saturday, March 13th called DREAM (Dance to Reach Exceptional Ability through Movement). 100% of our proceeds will benefit the Foundation.” – Lori Axelrod, owner Miss Marion’s School of Dance

During the week of March 15th, a percentage of the proceeds from local food delivery service company, Hub City Delivery, will benefit the Foundation.

“It wasn’t a hard decision for us to say yes to an opportunity like this,” said Sarah Petty, owner of Hub City Delivery. “I’ve had several folks in my life with special needs who have benefitted from the services offered by CLC, and supporting their work is critical for our community. Our business will be participating in honor of Caroline Pulliam.”

Month-long activations include Spartan Waste, Green Papaya Salon, Spartanburg Science Center and more.

“We’ve committed to opening the Spartanburg Science Center every Tuesday in March, free of charge to individuals with disabilities,” said the Science Center’s Director, Mary Levens . “We’ve spent the last two weeks making sure the Center is fully accessible for all types of disabilities, so we can ensure an engaging experience for all in our community.” Community members are encouraged to patronize the stores, companies, and organizations like ‘Two Doors Down’, a retail store on Main Street, participating in the March awareness month who are making “Dreams Possible” for the individuals with special needs and disabilities right here in Spartanburg County.

See the full calendar of participating businesses and daily activations at www.charleslea.org/online-registration/

Prepared by OneSpartanburg, Inc.